A judge has sentenced one of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant the day after Christmas in 2019 to nearly nine decades in prison.
After a 10-day trial last September, a jury found Jordan Anderson of Manassas guilty on charges that include second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, 17 counts of abduction, robbery, attempted robbery, burglary at night with the intent to commit robbery and 22 counts of use or display of a firearm in a felony.
Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 87 years in prison, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a news release.
On the day after Christmas, Anderson and Ryan Thomas Walker of Chesapeake Beach, Md., walked into the Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m. and demanded cash and cell phones from diners and employees, according to police statements at the time.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was walking into the restaurant as the two suspects were leaving. Walker allegedly struck Ozgur in the head with a baton before Anderson shot him in the upper body, police said. Ozgur died at an area hospital from his injuries. He was a DoorDash driver picking up an order from the restaurant for deliveries.
A second victim, publicly identified only as a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, was also shot in the upper body while complying with the robbers’ demands inside the restaurant, police said. He was treated for serious injuries at an area hospital.
Ryan Walker is still awaiting trial on dozens of charges in the case, including first-degree murder. A jury trial is scheduled to begin in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.