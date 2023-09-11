A judge has sentenced one of four people charged in the July 2021 shooting death of a Dale City teenager to 50 years in prison.
Adrian Kendall Bryant, 19, of Bright Leaf Court in Dale City, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree murder in the shooting.
Prosecutors say Bryant met with the 17-year-old victim, along with two other individuals, on Still Place about 11 a.m. on July 12, 2021 under the guise of a marijuana transaction, but planned to rob him instead.
Several homeowners’ cameras captured the brief interaction between the teen and Bryant, "who produced a handgun and fired three shots at the juvenile victim, hitting him twice," the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said in a release.
Bryant then fled in the same car the teen victim had traveled in for the meeting. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of $100,000.
On Friday, Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James Willett sentenced Bryant to 50 years in prison with 11 years suspended.
Three others were arrested in the case, Daezon Anthony Harris, 20, of New Haven, Conn.; Misae Tyjuan Walker, 22, of Capital Heights, Md. and a 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Details on those cases wasn't immediately available Tuesday.
