A Prince William County judge has sentenced a Manassas man to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting four children in Triangle, the youngest victim 4 years old.
Billy Riggs, 40, pleaded guilty last year to one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery in cases spanning from 2011 to 2013, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a news release. He was sentenced Friday.
The assaults were revealed in April 2019 after a victim reported them to school officials. The incidents took place between July 2011 and December 2013, when the victim was between the ages of 4 and 6 years old, the release said.
Another victim, who was 9 years old at the time, was identified through the course of the investigation.
Riggs was arrested in April 2019 in Union County, North Carolina and eventually extradited back to Prince William County to stand trial for charges in connection with both cases.
"As this case was pending in Virginia, Mr. Riggs was convicted of another sexual offense in North Carolina. As a result, two more victims came forward with their disclosures in Prince William County," the release said.
Ashworth said prosecutors were pleased with the prison sentence.
"This individual committed offenses on multiple children and as a result, these children will forever by impacted by his actions," she said in a statement. "While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, we can certainly ensure that Billy Riggs does not harm any other children for the rest of his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.