A judge has sentenced a Dale City man to a decade in prison for involuntary manslaughter in a 2020 crash in Lake Ridge that killed a Triangle woman and injured her two young children.
On May 11, Prince William Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving sentenced Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 29, to a total term of 20 years of incarceration with 10 suspended following his guilty plea to a charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said in a news release Monday.
On Oct. 22, 2020, Guillen made a left turn from Glenridge Drive onto Springwoods Drive, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in a 2011 Ford Explorer. He drove the wrong way for about 900 feet before colliding head-on with a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling north on Springwoods Drive, police said.
The Toyota’s driver, 32-year-old Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens of Triangle, was on her way to her mother’s house to drop off her two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, before heading to work. All were taken to the hospital, where Wilkens died shortly after arrival.
Guillen was not injured and testing later confirmed his blood alcohol content to be 0.15g, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in the release. Virginia’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.
(2) comments
Not long enough. He'll be on the streets, inevitably drunk again in 4.5-5 years.
Very appropriate sentencing. Hopefully he actually serves it. Sad that there are two more kids without a mom.
