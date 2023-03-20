A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Hoadly Marketplace in central Prince William County.
Officers were called to a shooting in the shopping center at 6330 Hoadly Road at 1:18 a.m., and found a a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They immediately began first aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Police say the man and a female acquaintance were in the parking lot when a vehicle approached and shots were fired, striking the victim.
"Preliminarily, this incident does not appear random," Carr said.
The victim's identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.
The case is Prince William County's fifth homicide of 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(1) comment
Terrible.
