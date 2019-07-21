A man was shot and killed Saturday night at the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road in Triangle.
Police were called to a shooting near the Williamstown community at 9:43 p.m. and arrived to find a man at the intersection suffering gunshot wounds, Prince William County police spokesman Richard Appau.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not release any information on possible suspects or arrests, but said detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating.
"At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection," Appau said.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
Bulldoze Williamstown, that place is a festering hell hole full of criminals.
Where is the guy who always tries to convince everyone that PWC is not a violent hellhole?
