Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot at by three people trying to break into cars late Sunday on Bedford Glen Way outside Lake Ridge.
Officers were called to the area off Prince William Parkway just before 11:30 p.m., where the victim told police he was parking his car in his driveway when he saw an unknown man ducking behind a vehicle at a home across the street.
At one point, the unknown man met up with two other men who were coming from behind the same home before all three fled on foot, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The victim followed the men in his car to the area of Aubrey Glen Terrace, where a verbal altercation ensued. During the encounter, one of the men handed another what appeared to be a firearm, Perok said.
The victim attempted to drive away when several gunshots were heard. A round struck the rear glass window of the victim’s vehicle causing glass to shatter. The victim was not struck during the incident as the suspects continued to flee on foot, Perok said.
Video surveillance obtained from residences on Bedford Glen Way revealed that the three suspects were trying to enter parked vehicles in the neighborhood.
Shell casings were located on Aubrey Glen Terrace. No other property damage or no injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
(1) comment
Those pieces of garbage need a few rounds for themselves, just a matter of time…tick tock
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.