Fairfax County police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lorton.
Police responded this morning for a report of a suspicious van in the 8300 block of Fitt Court and encountered an armed man when they arrived, the agency said on Twitter.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fairfax police said more details are to follow.
(1) comment
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.