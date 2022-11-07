A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday in a struggle over a gun with a would-be robber.
Police were called to an area hospital at 12:15 a.m., where the victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The man told police he was walking in the 17400 block of Richmond Highway when a man in a black ski mask and green, military-style fatigues approached and demanded his property and brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The man refused to give the suspect his property and then attempted to grab the weapon. During a struggle, a round was fired and struck the victim, Carr said.
The man got away from the robber and was taken to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.
