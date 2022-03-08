A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Tuesday afternoon in a parking garage by the Fairfax County courthouse.
The shooting happening in the 10600 block of Page Avenue after 4:30 p.m. Officers found a man in the garage with a gunshot wound to the lower body, Fairfax County police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC Washington reported that the courthouse complex was on lockdown as the incident unfolded.
Police have not found the shooter and are asking people to avoid the area.
