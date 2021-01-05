Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday in Woodbridge that left a 38-year-old man wounded.
Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue at 1:38 a.m. for a reports of gunshots. The caller told police gunshots were heard prior to vehicles seen quickly leaving the area, Prince William police spokesman Chad Mason said.
While investigating, officers located a 38-year-old man nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for any other parties involved, but didn't find anyone, Mason said.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Mason said the victim was not initially cooperative with police.
The incident does not appear to be random and the investigation continues.
Just business as usual in PWC in 2021.
