Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Woodbridge that left a man with critical injuries.
The shooting occurred at 9:51 p.m. in the 1300 block of E St., police said.
The victim was flown by helicopter to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Police said no suspect information was available late Monday. Residents were told to expect a heavy police presence in the area.
The investigation continues.
