A man was shot and killed at the Diva Lounge in Falls Church early Friday morning.
Falls Church police reported that at about 12:05 a.m. they responded to an emergency call about a shooting at the nightclub, at 6753 Wilson Blvd. When they arrived, police and medical units discovered a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told police that the suspect shot the victim then ran away. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, with dark hair, who was wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt. There is no camera or video footage of the suspect available at this time.
Although the incident remains an active criminal investigation, police believe there is no continuing threat to the community.
Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident should call Detective Darian Chuquillangui at (703) 248-5165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.