A man fleeing the scene of a crash on Interstate 395 in Arlington Saturday afternoon stole an ambulance and led state police on a chase -- hitting at least 10 other vehicles in the process.
The original crash happened about 3:41 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County. A male driver involved in the traffic crash accessed an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance that had responded to the scene and used it to flee the crash scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The stolen ambulance continued north on I-395, with troopers pursuing the ambulance into D.C., where it came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle. The suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident, Geller said. Charges were still pending and his name has not been released.
"During the course of the pursuit, the ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles," she said. "Fortunately, at this time, there are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crashes."
The chase and hit-and-run crashes are all under investigation.
