Fairfax County police say a Maryland walking on the railroad tracks in Burke was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday.
The incident happened at 12:42 a.m. in the 9000 block of Burke Road.
Detectives determined Kenneth Little, 51, was walking east on the train tracks when the eastbound freight train struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash for the train engineer. They continue to investigate if alcohol was a factor in the crash for the pedestrian, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.