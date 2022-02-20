A 28-year-old Alexandria man was struck and killed Saturday while walking across Ox Road at Workhouse Road in Lorton.
The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. when Victor Savier Barillas Delao was crossing mid-block on Ox Road from east to west, near Workhouse Road, Fairfax police said in a news release.
The driver of a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling south on Ox Road, approaching the intersection on a green light. Delao was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Honda driver remained on the scene. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
This was the second pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2022. Year to date in 2021, there were two pedestrian fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.