A North Carolina man faces involuntary manslaughter charges after a man he was traveling with was struck and killed Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the Lidl in southern Stafford County.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 1175 Warrenton Road at 4:20 p.m., where they found the victim, identified as Daniel Junco, 49, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado towing a tandem axle trailer, was located nearby, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the driver and victim were known to each other. The driver, Jared Carter, 24, of Stedman, North Carolina, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, the sheriff's office said. Carter is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
This article leaves more questions than answers. What the heck happened?
