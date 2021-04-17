Police say a man turned himself in Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed and beat a co-worker to death in a Fairfax County parking garage.
Officers were called to the 5100 block of Leesburg Pike around 3:30 a.m. after 58-year-old Hernan Leiva, of Falls Church, was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma to his upper body. Rescue personnel pronounced him dead on scene, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
As detectives investigated the circumstances that led to Leiva’s death, a man later identified as Bazen Berhe, 22, of Alexandria returned to a parking lot near the scene and turned himself into police, the release said. Officers arrested Berhe and he was charged with second degree murder.
Preliminarily, detectives determined that Leiva and Berhe were involved in a previous dispute. This morning, Berhe assaulted Leiva when they arrived at work, fatally wounding him, the release said.
Detectives recovered knives and a hammer at the scene of the crime, police said.. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Monday.
Police did not say where the two men worked.
