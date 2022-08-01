Police are searching for a Manassas-area man wanted for trying to rob a woman at knifepoint Sunday in the Irongate community.
The 27-year-old victim was walking in a neighborhood courtyard about 8:20 p.m. when a stranger approached, brandished a knife and demanded her property, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim refused and began to run away, but the robber followed her until he was confronted by a group of bystanders and fled on foot, Carr said.
No physical injuries were reported and no property was taken. A police K-9 searched the area but didn't find the man.
Detectives were later able to identify the suspect and obtained an attempted robbery warrant for Manuel Gonzalez, 29, of the 8100 block of Community Drive, Carr said. Police have not been able to locate him.
He is Hispanic, about 6’2”, with tattoos on his face and covering his body, hair twists with green tips in a ponytail, and a black and blue eye, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
Another chapter in cultural diversity, equity and inclusion. Repeat after me, diversity is our strength.
