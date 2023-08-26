Police are offering a $5,000 reward for a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man late Friday outside a Manassas area Dunkin Donuts.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Sudley Road at 10:20 p.m. where they found the victim, Todd Ehardt of no fixed address, had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation in the parking lot.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson.
The suspect, Bobby Damont Gross, 24, fled the scene.
Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.
Gross, also known as Davon Green, of no fixed address, is Black about 5’9” and 185lbs with black hair, and brown eyes. He is wanted for second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony, Dickinson said.
Gross has a long criminal history in Prince William County, including weapon, drug and obstruction of justice charges earlier this year, according to court records.
(3) comments
In early June, Gross was charged with aggravated malicious wounding for a stabbing on Stream Walk Lane. So how & why is he out of jail? If they had kept him locked up like he should of been, that kid wouldn't be dead today.
Bobby Damont Gross ensures that the culture of violence continues...
He’s most likely a Democrat. The party of violence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.