A man wanted for trying to grab a Target store employee as she walked to her car in the Stafford Market Place parking lot earlier this month has been arrested.
The abduction attempt happened Oct. 1 about 4:20 p.m. outside the North Stafford store. The employee reported that a stranger ran up to her, grabbed her and started pulling her toward the sidewalk, Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said.
The victim began pushing away from the suspect and she was able to escape to her vehicle.
Deputy B.E. Vaughn investigated the case and identified the suspect as Keith Ball, 48, of Stafford, Maroney said. Warrants for Ball’s arrest were obtained for the charges of abduction and assault.
On Sunday at 2:17 p.m., Deputy R.M. Connelly spotted Ball in the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and was aware Ball had outstanding warrants. Upon seeing the deputy, Ball fled on foot, Maroney said.
The deputy gave chase and took Ball into custody. The deputy noticed Ball smelled of alcoholic beverages. He was charged with obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement, and public intoxication, Maroney said. He was also served the outstanding warrants for abduction and assault.
Ball was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.