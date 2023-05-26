Police are looking for a 55-year-old Woodbridge man wanted in connection with a crash in Lake Ridge that killed a Winchester man.
The wreck happened about 11:15 p.m. on April 29 at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Colby Drive when the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 truck failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2020 Kia Sorento, police said.
The truck continued off of the roadway before striking a light pole and coming to rest. The driver of the Ford truck fled prior to police arriving, said Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr.
A passenger, 30-year-old Eric Mathew Kuhn of Winchester, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died May 19, Carr said.
Police identified the truck driver as Jeffrey Wayne Holman, 55, of the 1400 block of Admiral Drive in Woodbridge, Carr said. He is wanted for felony hit-and-run and driving on a revoked license, she said.
Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Holman is white, about 6’2 and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and a scar on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
(1) comment
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.