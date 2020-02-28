A man suspected of shooting a woman in Henrico County on Wednesday night died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was discovered by Stafford County deputies in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on U.S. 1.
The Henrico County shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Hilliard Road. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with significant injuries and was listed in stable condition on Friday, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Henrico County detectives quickly identified the suspect as Patrick Lamar Jones, 42, of Richmond, the release said. Warrants were obtained for attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
On Thursday at approximately 6:17 p.m., Stafford deputies responded to the Hampton Inn at 2925 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Stafford after the suspect was seen in a in a vehicle in the parking lot.
When Stafford deputies arrived, the suspect began attempting to leave the area. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle at the parking lot entrance. The suspect then brandished a firearm and shot himself in the head, the sheriff's office said.
Jones was taken to a local hospital in life threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.
The Hilliard Road incident remains under investigation by the Henrico County Police Division.
