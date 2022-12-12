Police are searching for a 54-year-old man wanted in connection with a June bank robbery in Woodbridge.
Detectives earlier this month identified Stacy Lee Scott of no fixed address as a suspect in the June 8 robbery at the Apple Federal Credit Union at 14229 Potomac Mills Road near Potomac Mills mall, Prince William County police said in a news release.
In the case, a masked man walked in and passed a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Scott on Dec. 6 charging him with robbery, but have not been able to find him, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William police at 703-792-6500.
