Police in Manassas Park are searching for a murder suspect.
On Friday about 10 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Polk Drive for a shooting and arrived to find the victim, 34-year-old Freddy Orozco Lopez, suffering gunshot wounds.
Police and fire and rescue attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim -- a resident of Manassas Park -- died at the scene, city police said in a news release.
The suspect, identified as Juan Zacarias, 39, of Manassas, fled the scene in a car after the shooting, police said. Zacarias and the victim knew each other.
Police obtained warrants charging Zacarias with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony but have not located him, the release said. Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-361-1136. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330 or manassascrimesolvers.org.
