A 43-year-old Fredericksburg man is wanted on rape charges in connection with sexual assaults on a family member back in 2012 and 2013, when the victim was 5 and 6 years old.
The assaults were reported to police in July after the victim revealed them to another family member, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the victim, who was between 5 and 6 years old at the time, was was sexually assaulted by a family member between January 2012 and September 2013, Carr said.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Odin Oswaldo Polanco Villeda, but attempts to located him have been unsuccessful, Carr said. Polanco Villeda is wanted for rape and forcible sodomy.
He last lived in the 900 block of Dewberry Drive in Fredericksburg. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.