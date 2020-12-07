Leesburg police are investigating a Friday evening robbery at the Burberry Store at the Leesburg Premium Outlets.
At 5:28 p.m., officers were called t the store in the 200 block of Fort Evans Road NE for a report of a robbery that had occurred a few minutes prior. A man entered the store, took clothing items from the displays, confronted employees with a knife and fled the store with the stolen items, police said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a blue surgical mask.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has information that may lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
(1) comment
Hey businesses. It's 2020 and there are better security cameras out there. Please use them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.