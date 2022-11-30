A man brandishing a machete robbed the Sheetz on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge late Monday.
Police were called to the store at 11:07 p.m., after the robber entered, walked behind the service counter and brandished a machete-style knife towards the employee, police said.
The suspect then grabbed numerous boxes of tobacco products from the shelves and fled the store on foot, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area for the robber, but he wasn't found.
The robber was of unknown race with a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and camouflaged-style pants.
Where are all the armed good guys at? I would've sent this perpetrator to the Moon. Tighten up, fellow Virginians. The hungry wolves are out more during holiday season.
