The city of Manassas is seeking a new councilmember.

Applications to replace first-term Councilmember Michelle Davis-Younger, who was elected mayor last week, are open until Nov. 29.

Democrats on the council are likely to select a fellow Democrat to give the party a 5-1 majority after Democrat Tom Osina unseated two-term Republican Ian Lovejoy in the election. Davis-Younger won the mayoral race over first-term Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis, who will return to the council as its only Republican.

The newest member, who will be voted on by the council, will serve on an interim basis until a special election is held to fill the seat. The city’s communications manager, Patty Prince, said that the special election will likely occur next November.

The last time the council had a vacancy, after Vice Mayor Ken Elston resigned to move to North Carolina, Democrat Ralph Smith was appointed to the seat before winning a special election in 2019.

Davis-Younger, who will replace Hal Parrish as mayor, will become the first Black woman and first Democrat to occupy the office in the city’s history.

The council requires attendance at two regular council meetings every month, as well as up to three work sessions per month and special meetings when necessary.

Manassas residents interested in applying for the position can do so at: https://www.manassasva.gov/joincc