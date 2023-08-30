A parent charged with beating a soccer coach with a metal water bottle at a weekend game in Prince William County served time in prison for shooting two people at the Manassas Park Sheetz back in 2012.
Blerand Hoxha, 45, of Cabot Court in the Yorkshire area, is jailed without bond after Saturday afternoon's attack during a boys soccer match at Hellwig Park at 14418 Bristow Road in the Independent Hill area, police said.
The victim, coach Vince Villanueva with the Northern Virginia Soccer Club, told Fox 5 in Washington that he'd never met the suspect, who had a son in the game, and doesn't know what prompted the attack.
He was filling in for another coach that day and the team was losing at the time.
After asking "Coach, can I talk to you?" the suspect started beating Villanueva with a metal water bottle, resulting in serious head and facial injuries, the station reported.
Villanueva, who is also the girls soccer coach at Potomac High School, did not return InsideNoVa's requests for comment.
After the assault, police say Hoxha fled, but officers checking the area found and arrested him a short time later. He was charged malicous wounding, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Hoxha has a violent criminal past in Prince William County, including shooting and wounding two people outside the Manassas Park Sheetz 11 years ago.
The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2012 in a confrontation outside the Sheetz on Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The victims, a 22-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both survived.
Hoxha pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended and 20 years probation, court records show.
While incarcerated in 2016, he was charged and convicted of unlawful wounding in an attack on a fellow inmate, court records show.
Now it remains to see if the current office of the Commonwealth Attorney's office will do their job and put this man away or will they plead it down to Littering or some silly charge just to claim a conviction.
