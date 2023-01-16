A 42-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after police say he beat his 81-year-old neighbor with his cane.
Police were called to the 9500 block of Covington Place in the Sudley area about 1:41 p.m., Jan. 14, where they found the victim suffering from lacerations to his head. Fire and rescue crews responded and flew the victim to an area hospital, where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The investigation revealed the suspect, Michael Christopher Patane, was outside when he threw a water bottle at another neighbor, also a 42-year-old man, striking him in the back, Carr said.
Shortly after, the suspect redirected his anger at the 81-year-old who was walking by, Carr said. Patane is accused of grabbing him and preventing him from leaving, then taking his cane and shoving him on the ground, Carr said.
While the victim was on the ground, Patane allegedly kicked him in the head multiple times before striking him with the cane. The neighbor helped separate the victim and the two men went into a nearby home and called police, Carr said.
Police found Patane outside of the house and arrested him without incident, Carr said. The other neighbor reported minor injuries.
Police charged Patane with aggravated malicious wounding, abduction and assault and battery, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. Police said no booking photo was available.
