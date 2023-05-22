Two people were shot and killed within two hours Sunday in Prince William County.
In the first case, a 25-year-old man was shot in an exchange of gunfire at 2:43 p.m. at the Misty Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, police say.
Michael Eugene Hawkins III and the suspect, who has not been identified, had been involved in an ongoing dispute and were arguing in front of the complex when shots were fired, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Hawkins was struck in the lower body and the suspect fled.
Officers provided first aid at the scene but Hawkins died later at an area hospital.
“Detectives are currently following up on leads into the investigation and suspect,” Perok said. No arrests had been made.
Then just after 4:20 p.m., police were called to investigate a death in the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road in the Buckhall area. A tenant called 911 after finding their landlord, 63-year-old Joyce Francine Gould, unconscious on the kitchen floor. When officers arrived, they found she had been shot, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Police say the victim and another tenant, 61-year-old Roger Allen Foote Jr., had argued and Gould was shot.
Detectives obtained warrants for Foote, who was found Sunday about 6:30 a.m. by Fairfax County police.
He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in a felony. Foote was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The cases are Prince William County's eighth and ninth homicides of 2023. Last year, the county saw 20 homicides, double the number from 2021.
(2) comments
Something is wrong with the report. If Ms. Gould was murdered late Sunday afternoon, how did police arrest Mr. Foote early Sunday morning? They must mean Monday morning.
But aside from that, another stupid murder by an evil man who doesn't know how to settle a dispute like a man, so he shoots and kills a lady. You can bet he has had a life of not being held accountable for his actions.
In addition, Minor Hill Road is in the Bull Run area of Manassas, not Buckhall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.