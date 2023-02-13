A 24-year-old Manassas-area man faces a murder charge in the Monday morning stabbing death of his mother at an apartment complex near Manassas.
Just before 11 a.m., police were called to the Regency Apartments in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop after a bystander reported a woman outside who appeared to be injured.
When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Jennifer Nicole Marshall alone in front of an apartment building suffering from a stab wound to the neck, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
"Due to the unknown whereabouts of the suspect, officers used a portable stretcher to move the victim to a safer location," Perok said. There, officers provided first aid until fire and rescue crews arrived. Marshall was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
A nearby apartment was checked and cleared by officers and Marshall's son, 24-year-old Darrion Hunter Wilds, was identified as the suspect, Perok said.
As the investigation progressed, a witness saw Wilds walking along the train tracks near Bristow Road.
"Officers converged on the area and located the suspect who would not initially acknowledge them," Perok said. "The suspect continued walking along the tracks as officers followed. Officers were eventually able to convince the suspect to stop near the 10800 block of Bristow Road."
Police charged Wilds with murder and stabbing in commission of a felony, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
