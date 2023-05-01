A man is jailed without bond after police say he took an acquaintance's infant from her inside the Gabes store in Manassas, then stole her car and tried to hit her with it in the parking lot.
Police were called to the store at 8313 Sudley Road just before 3:45 p.m. Sunday where they learned a 22-year-old woman and her baby were inside with an acquaintance when a verbal altercation escalated.
"The accused forcibly took the infant child from the victim and fled the store," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. "The accused then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away without properly securing the infant child. As the accused was driving out of the parking lot, he drove the vehicle towards the victim causing the victim to have to jump out of the way to avoid being struck."
Officers learned the man also struck the victim earlier in the day, causing minor injuries.
Police soon found the suspect and baby in the area of River Bend Way where they took him into custody without incident. The infant, who was unharmed, was turned over to a family member.
Deyvon Marquette Newman, 30, of the 8600 block of Adrienne Place was charged with felony child neglect, abduction, attempted malicious wounding, grand larceny, assault and battery, driving without a valid driver’s license, use of cell phone while operating a motor vehicle and transportation of unrestrained child, Carr said.
He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(2) comments
This is the same pos that stole Lucky Whitehead's identity a few years ago, causing Whitehead to be arrested. https://www.insidenova.com/news/crime_police/prince_william/suspect-identified-in-lucky-whitehead-false-identity-case/article_d0b60d28-7d3c-11e7-8548-0778793446dc.html#comments
This publication is barely covering relevant crime stories in the area. This is one of many occurences in the community.
Do better!
