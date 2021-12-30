A Manassas-area man was stabbed early Tuesday when he and his son tried to detain a thief breaking into cars in the Acadia Run Apartments.
Police were originally called to investigate a vehicle larceny in progress at 4:09 a.m. in the 11800 block of Laurestine Way in the Sudley Manor area, but while responding learned that two people were trying to detain the thief.
The suspect stabbed one of the men in the back before fleeing on foot, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Officers arrived and rendered aid to the victim, a 56-year-old man, until rescue arrived. He was taken to an area hospital where his injury was determined to be non life threatening, Perok said. The other man was not injured.
The incident began when the victim's husband was on the balcony and saw a stranger checking vehicle door handles in the parking lot, Perok said. The woman informed her husband and adult son, who then went to the parking lot where they saw the thief open a vehicle door and get inside, Perok said.
The men confronted the suspect and removed him from the vehicle where a struggle ensued. The victim said he felt a sharp pain to his back before falling to the ground as the suspect broke free and fled on foot, Perok said.
The caller’s son chased the man to the area of Sudley Manor Drive where he lost sight of him. Upon returning to the scene, the son saw his dad's injury and rendered aid until officers arrived. During the struggle, the suspect’s black The North Face jacket was removed.
An earlier call was received in the same area at approximately 2:42 a.m. of a suspicious person driving a dark green Toyota Camry who appeared to be driving through the parking lot and looking into vehicles with a flashlight, Perok said.
Officers had checked the area at the time and did not locate the suspicious person, suspect vehicle, or indications of a crime.
The stabbing suspect was described as white, between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build, long blonde hair, and a scraggly beard. He was last seen wearing no shirt and all dark clothing including a beanie cap, mask and pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
