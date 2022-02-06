The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Gaite Parisienne & More!” accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas from March 11-13.
Performances will be Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m.
Act One of the show includes new choreography by Manassas Ballet Theatre company members Debora Greer and Ahmed Nabil. They have drawn inspiration from their various viewpoints and backgrounds.
In “A Letter to Maria,” Greer is inspired by the book “The Perfume Garden” by Kate Lord Brown, and the idea of how through dance, we can find love, resilience and healing. Nabil’s “The Naked Truth” portrays a lie disguised as the truth that is often easier to accept.
Act Two presents the lighthearted “Gaite Parisienne,” which was originally performed by the Ballets Russes de Monte Carlo and entered the Manassas Ballet repertoire in 2002 with Amy Grant Wolfe, now the artistic director, dancing the lead role. Exuberance fuels Vadim Slatvitskiy in his staging of the ballet, which portrays romantic antics between numerous eccentric patrons at a Paris nightclub that culminates with a wonderful and flirtatious cancan.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is nonprofit with a mission of improving the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.