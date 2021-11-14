The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16-23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
“The Nutcracker” tells the well-known story of Clara as she experiences the magic of Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince as they lead the way through a journey of fantasy with battles and sweets along the way.
The Nutcracker, a holiday show for all ages, features an international cast of company dancers accompanied by a live orchestra.
“Dancing to live music has always been of the utmost importance to me,” said Amy Wolfe, the ballet’s artistic director.
The opening night on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., features the ballet’s annual salute to the military, which celebrates and thanks all military members and branches for their service. The start of the program features the orchestra playing the National Anthem and a medley of all the service anthems, bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace” from the second balcony, a color guard and the introduction of the ballet’s honoree of the year.
This year’s honoree is Mark Stein, who served in the Air Force for 20 years and also was a police officer and crime scene investigator for the Washington Metro Transit Police. He also mentors local youth and serves in leadership positions with the American Legion.
All active-duty military, veterans and first responders are invited to attend at no charge, with accompanying tickets offered at 20% off. At https://bit.ly/3DIiBb0, use the code “SERVICE” to access this offer.
