Manassas Ballet Theatre's latest includes original dancer choreography

Manassas Ballet Theatre’s upcoming production of “Peter and the Wolf & More” will be the second performance of its 2020-2021 season to be presented in front of a live audience and will feature original choreography by company dancers.
The performance will be split into two acts. Act I will spotlight original choreography from Manassas Ballet company dancers, including Kaitlin Frankenfield and Ahmed Nabil Khalil. Act II will feature “Peter and the Wolf,” which was originally composed in 1936 to introduce children to the orchestral instruments. The ballet’s version is staged by Ballet Master Vadim Slatvitskiy.
Both original pieces, “Fresh Cut Grass” by Frankenfield and “Exit Door” by Khalil, highlight personal struggles each choreographer has had to face in their lives, recent and old, but with a positive twist.
“This has been a hard year, and I wanted this piece to … really be about unity and community and coming together,” said Frankenfield. “That’s why I am using a lot of student dancers in the piece. I wanted that community aspect of men, women and children – everybody is all in this together.”
“Fresh Cut Grass” will be Frankenfield’s debut as a choreographer after six years as a professional dancer with the ballet. Frankenfield said that even though she had never choreographed a professional dance piece before, she is excited to take a risk and give back to her community.
“I mean, the only reason we’re able to do a performance at all … is because of the community support that we have here in Manassas,” she said.
Khalil said his piece, “Exit Door,” is several stories in one that manifest the feeling of loss or the end of something. “We don’t realize things until the moment they’re gone … and there are times when we feel it’s the end, and then we find out it’s the beginning.”
Khalil said his performance is based on his experience growing up and working for the Cairo Opera Ballet Company for many years.
“So, of course, all my experience ... everything it’s about Egypt,” he added.
The second act will feature Slatvitskiy’s staged version of “Peter and the Wolf.” Slatviskiy, originally from Siberia, Russia, moved to the United States to work for the Manassas Ballet Theatre in 2006 and has been a dancer with the ballet for the past 15 years. This will be the veteran performer’s third time choreographing “Peter and the Wolf” for the Manassas Ballet since 2012.
“Every step in dance is like words,” Slatvitskiy said. “And then when I listen to music … I know which step I need to give to the dancer. It’s like poetry. Think about words … it’s the same just ballet steps.”
Frankenfield said she’s excited to see the finished products on stage – and before a live, if small, audience. “I’m excited to bring some joy to the audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.