The Greater Manassas Baseball League is raising concerns about the future of youth baseball in the city as its current fields are eyed for re-development, but officials say there’s no need to worry.
The league and the city both acknowledge that eventually the league will probably have to move from the six fields it uses at the city-owned E.G. Smith Complex, and the city has scheduled a work session next month to discuss alternatives.
But despite assurances that any sale of the land would come with a plan to relocate the league, known as GMBL, some are worried that the city’s commitment to its future is waning.
Donald Hollar, a member of the league’s board of directors, said people connected to the league have recently been hearing “rumors” that replacement baseball fields are not a sure thing in the event that the E.G. Smith complex, at Route 28 and Godwin Drive, is bought and redeveloped. The fields are next to the Micron Technology Inc. plant, which is undergoing a $3 billion expansion.
Previously, he said, the league had an understanding that in the event of redevelopment of E.G. Smith, replacement fields would be built in an expanded Jennie Dean Park. But as the park itself undergoes a master planning process that involves Manassas City Public Schools and others, no replacement plan has been made official.
Last week, a “SAVE GMBL” petition appeared online. Hollar said no one from the league put it up, but it has received over 1,500 signatures.
“We’re asking, should Micron want to buy the land, what is the plan for the Greater Manassas Baseball League? What plan does the city have for us?” Hollar said. “And we’re not able to get a good answer to that.”
Hollar said the league – which offers baseball and softball for about 800 kids a summer and 400 in the fall – most fears a last-minute sale that would leave it scrambling to find new fields.
But City Manager Pat Pate told InsideNoVa that although there’s no concrete plan for more baseball fields at Dean Park, the city wouldn’t move forward with a sale of the land before coming up with a plan for the league.
Additionally, there are no current prospects for the sale of the land, although the city would ultimately like to find the most productive use for the land. After Micron began its expansion, the city identified the land as part of a future “tech corridor” for high-wage jobs. Pate called the 18 acres of land a “prime location for future economic development.” For the league, the question is not if it will have to move but when.
“Council has always said that their intent is that if the land is sold, they’re going to work on helping GMBL with a plan,” Pate said. “There’s never been any discussion with anybody I’ve ever been aware of that we would one day come in and, for lack of a better term, lock the doors and say we’re transitioning to something different.”
Representatives from Micron declined to answer questions about any plans for the site.
Earlier in the year, the city, Micron and the league all came to an agreement under which two of the smallest fields at E.G. Smith would be paved for parking, which the league and Micron both agreed was necessary.
Under the agreement, Micron is paying for the parking lot and can use it for employees during regular work hours, while the league can use it on nights and weekends.
Hollar said the loss of the two fields, leaving the league with six, hasn’t affected its capacity. But he said that for the league to continue serving as many children as it does, it would need six full fields, and the city hasn’t committed to that many at Dean, which currently has only two baseball fields.
Hollar said the league has been asking city staff and the council for a work session on the plans since August. On Friday, Pate invited the league’s representatives to a work session in November.
In 1997, the city bought 22 acres of undeveloped land for Dean Park to construct playing fields and allow for the eventual replacement of Jennie Dean Elementary School, the oldest in the school system.
Despite the lack of a concrete timeline for the construction of a new school, Pate says the city has moved forward with a plan for the additional park land that the school division won’t need. That could include more baseball fields, rectangular fields for soccer and football, or both. Pate said the plan should be ready for council to consider in the spring as part of the fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.
The league has been in operation more than 60 years. In 1981, IBM, which at the time had a significant operation in Manassas, donated the land to the city for the express purpose of building fields for the league. In 2011, the city sent representatives to IBM headquarters in upstate New York in order to remove the language in the land’s deed mandating that it be used for baseball fields.
Because it’s based in one place, GMBL registration and fees are also significantly less expensive than if the league had to use different fields around the region, which Hollar says makes it affordable for kids and something the city should support.
“The league is completely understanding that we may have to move from that site; we’ve known that,” Hollar said. “But we were always under the impression that the city was basically going to move us to Jennie Dean and build the fields for us. … As long as it accommodates what we need, we’d be happy with it. We just can’t get a clear answer on what their plan is.”
