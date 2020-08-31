To celebrate the end of summer, Manassas is putting on a nine-minute fireworks display that can be seen from just about anywhere in the city on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.
The fireworks will launch from downtown more than 500 feet into the air and be visible from most areas in the city.
Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes. City restaurants and shops will be open with plenty of outdoor seating, but please don't congregate, especially without face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.