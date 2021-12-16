A proposed new Wawa on Sudley Road in Manassas is facing backlash from a neighboring church ahead of its rezoning vote at the City Council next month.
A number of Manassas Baptist Church leaders and congregants spoke out against the proposal to build the first Wawa within city limits at the council’s public hearing for the rezoning application Monday night. One council member insisted the proposal did not fit with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The gas station and convenience store planned for the intersection of Sudley and Digges Road, just across Digges from UVA Health’s Prince William Medical Center, would make a number of contributions to the area, city staff and Wawa representatives said Monday. They would include new sidewalks along Digges Road and Champion Court (which separates the site and the church), a crosswalk on Digges to create easy access on foot from the hospital to the convenience store, and a landscaped buffer on all sides of the site.
Rather than the bike lane recommended in the city’s own Mobility Master Plan, Wawa would build an 8-foot shared-use path in front of its property.
Rick Slusher, a member of the church’s board of directors, said the congregation had a number of concerns about the proposal, including hazardous materials, trash, traffic and noise.
“We’re concerned about the traffic increase, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Slusher told the council Monday night. “The delivery, transfer, storage and dispensing of large volumes of hazardous material in the form of gasoline and diesel fuel will be next door to the church building housing the bulk of our children’s ministries and activities. … We certainly salute the city for its efforts in the area of economic development, but this is an economic development project that’s in the wrong location.”
Other speakers said that they’re worried their property would be used as a cut-through to the store. However, Jessica Pfeiffer, a representative for the development, said her group had approached the church about building a fence or adding another barrier to better separate the properties, but she said that church leadership had rejected the ideas.
UVA hospital leadership submitted a letter of support for the project, which would replace three mostly vacant buildings on 1.5 acres. According to a representative for the developer, the only tenant left in the three office buildings is the property owner, who would sell if the rezoning and special-use permit are approved.
Although the city’s community development staff recommended approval of the project with a series of conditions, the Planning Commission recommended denial by a vote of 4-3 at its hearing. Next month, the council should have the final say over whether the project can proceed.
The Planning Commission’s majority said that the project did not match with the comprehensive plan’s “Sudley Medical area” section, which calls for a “critical mass of medical facilities and associated business.”
The commission also said that it failed to meet the comprehensive plan’s design standards for the area. And where the city’s comprehensive plan calls for “complete streets” that emphasize safety for pedestrians and cyclists, the auto-centric plan does widen Sudley Road at the property’s frontage for a right-turn lane off Sudley into the gas station.
Councilmember Ralph Smith echoed the Planning Commission’s majority on Monday night.
“How does Wawa or any gas station serve as a magnet for medical facilities?” Smith asked, using language from the comprehensive plan, which was adopted last year. “We are going against what we say we want. This plan is in its infancy … and here we are already thinking about [changing] it.”
Christian Samples, the city’s senior planner, said the store would fit under the comprehensive plan’s appropriate uses for the area, which include “retail/service,” part of why city staff recommended its approval. The city’s review also found that traffic impacts would be “mitigated by … access points and the Sudley Road turn lane.”
Jeb Bell, a real estate engineer for Wawa, told the council the store would be a benefit to the hospital and any other medical facilities that chose to locate in the area, which still has plenty of available space for medical use redevelopment.
“I have two kids; neither of mine were delivered at a convenient time of day. I look at the hospital, I see a lot of hungry parents. Shift work, I see a lot of hungry doctors,” Bell said. “I see a lot of people maybe getting off late at night with a low fuel tank. This is a huge accessory to that use.”
If built, the gas station and store would include 39 parking stations and at least four Tesla electric vehicle chargers. Representatives for Wawa and the developer, Net Lease Development, said that if the project is approved by the council next month, construction would probably begin some time in 2023 and be completed in 2024.
