Manassas City finalized its fiscal 2023 budget last week, approving a $271.6 million operating fund that will provide raises for city employees and a number of new positions in the city's workforce.
Distinct from the operating total, the city also finalized its $63 million allocation to Manassas City Public Schools, a 3% increase from the current fiscal year.
The city’s new spending plan funds several new positions in the city government, including an equity and inclusion officer position that was recommended by the city’s Racial and Social Justice Commission and will be funded for the second half of the current fiscal year. It also funds three new fire and rescue positions, a Spanish language specialist for the communications department, a stormwater project manager, new utility staffers and a new parks maintenance worker.
The new budget comes with an 8-cent decrease to the real estate tax rate, dropping it from $1.429 per $100 of assessed value to $1.342. But with citywide assessments growing by almost 10% in 2022, the average homeowner will still see an increase of roughly $200 on their real estate bill. The two Republicans on the council, Theresa Coates Ellis and Lynn Forkell Greene, voted against the real estate rate, with Coates Ellis calling for a figure that would have kept residential tax burdens roughly flat.
Residents will also see increased utility and stormwater management rates in the coming fiscal year, which starts in July. Water rates will go up by 3.9%, sewer rates will increase by 4.9% and electric rates will rise by 2%.
Stormwater fees will increase by $1.50 per month for single family homes, 96 cents for townhomes and 75 cents for apartments and condos. City officials say the increase is needed to meet state and federal stormwater requirements for the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
“Failure to comply with those mandates would frankly cost the citizens a lot more than this increase in fees,” council member Mark Wolfe said Monday night.
The update to the city’s capital improvement program includes a number of upgrades for parks and recreation facilities. For Byrd Park, the new CIP budgets $1.8 million for athletic field renovations and a new rectangular field with two diamond overlays. Construction will start in 2025 and should take a little over a year. Meanwhile, $6.58 million will go to renovating the rectangular field and adding lighting at Stonewall Park. The park will also get renovations to its playgrounds, pavilion and tennis courts, as well as new trail and walking path connections.
The CIP update also includes upgrades to the city’s animal shelter, which will begin this summer, added sewer capacity through a new wastewater extraction facility, and a slew of stream restorations and pond retrofits.
Though not a part of the fiscal 2023 budget, the council also voted Monday on pay raises for council members starting in the 2024 fiscal year, after the next round of elections in the fall. City staff recommended the move to bring the city in better alignment with state law, which caps mayor and council pay for cities with Manassas’s population to $20,000 and $18,000 per year, respectively. It’s been over six years since the council voted to increase council member pay, though salaries have increased alongside other city employees.
Starting in fiscal 2024, council members will move up from $15,700 annually to the state limit of $18,000. Mayor pay will remain at the upper limit of $20,000. All told, the pay raises will cost the city $12,000 per year starting in July 2023.
Coates Ellis and Forkell Greene also voted against the pay raises, saying they didn’t want to vote for additional council pay as tax bills continued to rise.
But Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky said the cost would be minimal and that staff had suggested the move would simplify things for the finance and human resources departments.
“This is something that we discussed a lot, and it’s not as if this council is voting for itself for a raise,” Sebesky said, pointing to the fact that the raises wouldn’t kick in until a new council is next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.