The Manassas City Council has formally adopted a plan to distribute 100 new 12-month parking permits to Georgetown South residents who want a third.
The new permits will cost $150 and be issued on an annual basis for a year-long period starting July 1. In order to secure one, vehicles will have to be registered to an address that already has two permits and with three licensed drivers at the address. Vehicles and their owners will also need to be current on all taxes and fees.
If more than 100 requests come in after the application deadline, a random selection process will be conducted to allocate the permits. If not, the passes will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Residents of the neighborhood have been vocal about the lack of reliable parking in recent years. In response, the council instituted a residential parking zone in 2021 with enforcement from the Manassas City Police Department. Two permits were issued to each address that requested permits in the zone, which left about 200 unclaimed passes.
Residents said that for some households, with many people working or attending school, two permits weren’t enough.
Councilmember Tom Osina, a Georgetown South resident, got a $5 application fee struck from the council’s resolution on March 27, as the council passed the third-permit plan by a 5-1 vote, with only Councilmember Mark Wolfe voting against it.
“I believe the community will benefit from this,” Councilmember Sonia Vasquez Luna said.
