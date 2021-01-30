An effort to allow chickens on large plots within the city of Manassas went to slaughter at this week’s City Council meeting.
An ordinance that would have allowed up to four chickens on single-family home lots of 10,000 square feet or more was tabled by the council with no return date set, settling the matter for now.
City staff said they developed the resolution in response to regular inquiries about chicken regulations from residents. But at the meeting Jan. 25, no one came to voice support for the measure, based on similar chicken laws in Fairfax City and Fredericksburg.
One speaker, Simone Reddington, said her property would have qualified for the ordinance, but that she was afraid it wouldn’t be effectively enforced and that the animals wouldn’t be properly maintained.
“I grew up with roosters, chickens, all sorts of farm animals because we lived on a farm in Prince William County with seven acres and a barn and land,” she said. “So I’m familiar with chickens, I’m familiar with the foxes that come in and kill the chickens. I just don’t feel like they have a place within the city of Manassas.”
Director of Planning Matt Arcieri said the other cities with similar rules hadn’t faced problems with enforcement, but with nobody speaking in favor of bringing live chickens into the city limits, the council unanimously voted to table the idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.