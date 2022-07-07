Manassas City Council is hosting a series of public hearings at its next meeting Monday, considering changes to the city’s zoning code and the second part of Van Metre’s Georgetown South development.
Among the zoning changes, the city is looking to codify an allowance for food trucks at the city’s numerous breweries and distilleries. Under the new zoning language, the trucks will be considered a temporary structure and will be allowed for temporary permitted events or an accessory to breweries or distilleries.
Previously, the trucks had been allowed based on an “interpretation” of the zoning code.
“The proposed adjustment is to clarify code to clearly enable food trucks for these uses,” a city staff memorandum on the issue says.
In addition, the zoning changes would expand exemptions to the code’s off-street parking maximums. The city caps the number of off-street parking spaces a development can build to 125% of the minimum number required “in order to minimize the adverse impacts caused by impervious surfaces, including increased stormwater run-off, urban heat island effects, and nonpoint source pollution.”
Still, there have always been several exemptions to the rule, and under the proposed changes, more off-street spaces would be allowed if they are for electric vehicle charging or they come with a special use permit that must be cleared by the City Council.
The proposed zoning code changes would also clarify terms like building height and mandate that community meetings be held before any public hearing on spot rezonings.
Aside from the zoning changes, the council is also holding a public hearing on the second part of Van Metre Homes’ Georgetown South development. The developer’s primary proposal for 233 new homes on 17.5 acres in Georgetown South was approved by the City Council in January. The second proposal – dubbed the “Thomas Addition” would tack on an additional three single-family homes and 11 townhomes to two adjacent parcels at Main and Bartow streets. In order to do so, the developer needs the parcels rezoned to the city’s downtown B-3.5 designation.
The City Council has been supportive of Van Metre’s proposals for added density within walking distance of the Virginia Railway Express station, a priority in its comprehensive plan. If the developer is successful in securing the second rezoning, it will be on its way to transforming over 18 acres with just 21 homes into 240 new residences across from the new police headquarters, which are nearing completion.
