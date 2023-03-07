The Manassas City Council is considering an 8.2-cent reduction to the real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year as property assessments in the city continue to surge.
The rate proposed by City Manager Patrick Pate would still mean a $181 jump in the average homeowner’s real estate tax bill, but it would allow for the city’s budget to grow by 11% to $301 million for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.
Pate’s proposal to move the city’s total real estate tax rate from $1.342 per $100 of assessed value to $1.26 is far from settled. Last year, the council ultimately decided on a smaller rate reduction than what Pate initially proposed. But the reduced rate would still mean increased revenue for the city’s general fund thanks to rapidly rising property values.
This year, city assessments of taxable real estate jumped from $6.23 billion to $6.9 billion, the biggest percentage increase in over a decade. And in a sign of the city’s diversified tax base, the average non-residential assessment increase actually outpaced the increase in residential assessments.
“For the first time … in my tenure, we’re seeing assessments for non-residential growth faster than assessments for residential,” Pate told the City Council last week.
The $301 million budget does not include the $58.7 million the city is planning to allocate for Manassas City Public Schools, a 3% increase over fiscal 2023. The city will also allocate $6.2 million for the school division’s debt service, a 2% jump that it “will set aside to provide capital funding for [a new Jennie] Dean school as the next major project, and other schools in the future,” Pate said.
Pay bumps
Pate said his proposed spending plan would include one new full-time city employee in tax services that was left out of the current budget.
The total pay increase for city employees is still to be determined. Pate’s recommending a 3% performance adjustment for city workers and a “market adjustment,” but the size of the latter hasn’t been proposed to this point.
“We’re going to do some market rate adjustments based on market studies we’re doing right now,” Pate told InsideNoVa. “I need to get council to see what they’re willing to do based on what we’re seeing, and we’re seeing some need to improve our … starting salaries for new positions. And so that’s what we’ll be trying to get council to buy into doing.”
Last week, Prince William’s county executive proposed major pay increases for all county employees in his budget proposal, recommending 9% average raises for general government staffers and 9.8% bumps for fire and rescue employees. County police officers recently received an average 17.5% raise as well.
Pate’s budget proposal also included a 4% increase for electric and otherwise flat utility rates. The electricity jump, which he said was the result of increasing costs, would increase the average single family residential home’s utility bill by $3.96 per month.
Revenues up
All told, Pate painted a very optimistic picture of the city’s financial situation, specifically pointing out the city’s continued growth as a hub for advanced manufacturing.
“Our assessments have been significantly enhanced by ongoing investments we’ve seen in things like advanced manufacturing, technology, particularly in the aeronautics industry, hospitality services and residential housing,” Pate said.
Annual sales tax revenue is projected to hit $12.5 million for the current fiscal year, up from $10.36 million in fiscal 2020. Meals tax revenue has also continued to increase since the pandemic, reaching a projected high of $5.7 million this fiscal year.
“While there’s always uncertainty surrounding the preparation of a municipal budget … I will say that I believe the city of Manassas is much more fortunate than most,” Pate told the council. “Our financial condition is excellent and has significantly improved over the past decade. We must remain diligent to keep our finances strong but we’re seeing … positive trends right now in all of our revenue sources.”
Following a series of budget work sessions, the City Council and School Board will hold a joint budget work session April 12, followed by a public hearing on April 24 and a first reading of tax rates and budget adoption May 8.
The city does not need to increase it's budget by 11%. Nothing is going up 11%. Another money grab by democrats. But if you vote for dems you are guaranteed to have higher taxes, higher crime and worse public schools.
