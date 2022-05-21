Add density bonuses to the list of ideas Manassas is considering to tackle its growing affordability problem.
The city’s Planning Commission is exploring the possibility of passing a “density bonus” ordinance to incentivize the construction of below-market housing.
Allowed under a 2020 law passed by the Virginia General Assembly, density bonuses allow developers to build more units than a property is zoned for in return for renting or selling a percentage of the new units for below market rate. For example, the state law allows municipalities to grant a 20% density bonus in return for 10% of the development’s units being set aside for low-income households (considered 80% of area median income) or 5% set aside for very low-income (50% of AMI).
In a memo produced for the Planning Commission, city staff recommends tailoring any potential density bonuses to align with an area’s neighborhood character.
“Density bonuses should be administered based on a property’s Character Area, which provides for a focused approach and implements the Comprehensive Plan,” the memo reads. “The Neighborhood Business, General Business, Mathis, Sudley Medical, Downtown core, and Downtown Opportunity Areas may be the most appropriate Character Area to target a density bonus program.”
The memorandum was produced by Manassas community development staff as part of the city’s affordability zoning ordinance review, launched last year by the City Council in an effort to better understand and possibly take steps to address the city’s growing affordability problem. Housing prices have rapidly increased in recent years, driving property assessments to a nearly 10% increase across the city this year. At the same time, the amount of housing stock in Manassas considered “affordable” has declined.
City staff and the Planning Commission are exploring a suite of possible zoning ordinance adjustments that could help with the preservation and production of affordable housing. The aim is to produce a package of select ideas for public comment this summer, before sending them on to the commission and council for consideration around the end of the year.
But so far, Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said, the council and Planning Commission have been reluctant to touch any ordinances that would alter the make-up for the city’s residential neighborhoods. Ideas like allowing duplexes or triplexes in single-family residential neighborhoods have gotten no traction.
Arcieri said that any consideration of density bonuses would likely be limited to corridors like Mathis Avenue, which the city has long targeted for redevelopment with additional residential density. The understanding is that the density to affordability ratios set out in the state law can’t be adjusted in the municipal code, and implementing a bonus system would require additional city staff to oversee the sale and rental of affordable units, according to the memo.
“The state code is very specific in how you do density bonuses in exchange for affordability,” Arcieri told InsideNoVa. “The Planning Commission’s taking a look at what the state lets us do, and they’re – like with all these things – deciding whether this is a tool to keep considering or if it won’t be in that final package of ideas that they put together.”
There are no examples anywhere in the country where this kind of government interference in the private marketplace have had a positive impact on anyone. These types of actions lower the quality of life, increase crime, create more government bureaucracy, and make cronies of elected officials wealthier.
