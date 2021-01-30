Manassas City Council members voiced concern over a major residential development proposal this week, kicking off what will likely be a long public input process and give-and-take between the developer, Ashburn-based Van Metre Homes, and the city.
Van Metre is asking the council to eventually rezone the 17-acre project site between Baldwin Elementary School and the Georgetown South neighborhood along Grant Avenue, allowing for a 288-unit development that would include townhomes, quadruplexes and rental apartments. On Tuesday night, the developers gave an initial presentation on the proposal to the council’s land-use committee, with councilors raising issues over the project’s size and design.
Council members Pam Sebesky, Mark Wolfe and Tom Osina all expressed concern over the project’s density, saying that the mix of 288 units wouldn’t fit with the area’s existing characteristic.
Wolfe, the committee’s chair, said he was proud of the relationship that Van Metre and the city has had through its two previous developments inside Manassas, but that the project would need to see substantial changes before he could support it. As a largely-undeveloped plot of land within a short walk of Old Town, Wolfe said the city had just one shot to get the development right.
“I would not vote for this as it is presented today,” Wolfe said during the information-gathering session. “If it doesn’t get where it needs to get to, I’ll let [the land] sit vacant.”
Representatives from Van Metre said the goal was to add a range of housing types and affordability levels within a half-mile of the city’s Virginia Railway Express station, in concert with goals for adding density near public transit options laid out in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Currently, 21 occupied rental homes sit on the 17-acre non-contiguous plot. For the proposed 40 rental apartments in the project, Van Metre President of Acquisition Roy Barnett said the goal would be to use low-income housing tax credits from Virginia to include affordable units priced for 60% of the area median income.
“Basically what you’re trying to do is provide more density closer to downtown,” Barnett said. “We came out of the gate looking at developing this project … wanting to be a natural neighbor to the existing neighborhood.”
As part of the project, a series of townhomes would front Grant Avenue, which will soon undergo a streetscape renovation aimed at calming traffic and improving pedestrian and bicycle accessibility. Behind them, back-to-back townhomes as well as quadruplex houses (four homes in one building) would stretch from Grant to Main Street on either side of Bartow Street. The proposal also includes recreational greenspace that would connect with the adjacent Baldwin Park.
No proffers for city schools or parks have yet been submitted to the city, but according to analysis from Virginia Proffer Solutions submitted with the rezoning application, the project would add 126 net students to city schools, as well as 597 net residents to the neighborhood.
Osina, a resident of the adjacent Georgetown South neighborhood, said he harbored serious concerns about the size, density and affordability.
“It’s easy to do development but we’ve got to remember there’s an ambiance of Old Town and while I understand this is outside the Historic District, it’s still a major entryway into Old Town,” Osina said.
