The Manassas City Council has made its choice to fill Mayor-elect Michelle Davis-Younger’s seat but will not announce its selection until Monday.
On Wednesday, Mayor Hal Parrish and the six current council members interviewed the four remaining candidates and took an informal vote in closed session. When they emerged, they said they would announce their choice publicly at a meeting Monday.
The council cannot formally vote on the replacement until January, when Davis-Younger takes Parrish’s seat as mayor, having defeated Republican Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis in November's election.
Sixteen people initially applied to fill the seat. After an initial round of presentations by each of the 16, the council selected four finalists: Sandy Day, David Farajollahi, Ashley Hutson and Dheeraj Jagadev.
By city law, the current council will select an interim councilperson to fill Davis-Younger's seat who can seek election in the November 2021 general election if they so choose.
Vice mayor Pam Sebesky said she was impressed by the diversity among applicants.
“I can’t tell you … how excited I was to see so many people of color, so many young people and so many women who applied for the position,” Sebesky told InsideNoVa. “It was just so much more reflective of the Manassas community than where we might have been in the past.”
Farajollahi and Jagadev both serve on the city’s Social Services Advisory Board, and Day serves on the Board of Equalization, which hears appeals of real estate assessments from property owners in the city.
Among applicants who were not chosen as finalists were outgoing school board member Scott Albrecht and recent Republican council candidate Harry Clark.
In a closed meeting Monday night, the current council heard from the 16 applicants, but because of the high number of candidates, only heard three-minute pitches from each as to why they should serve on the council. The four finalists returned Wednesday for in-depth question-and-answer periods.
Davis-Younger, a first-term council member herself, became the first Democrat to win the city’s mayoral election and will become the first Black and woman mayor in January. She said that partisan affiliation shouldn’t be a deciding factor in who is selected to take her seat on the council, but that she would be looking for someone whose values and goals on the council generally align with her own. The application did not ask about political party, so she didn’t know how the pool of applicants split.
“I’m not going to ask. I’m trying to look for the best person to fill the seat. I think you can kind of figure that out through the way they answer questions,” Davis-Younger said. “At the end, it’s about finding the right person to fill the spot for me, I see it as replacing me, so I’m sort of looking for someone who might handle themself like me.”
At the same time Davis-Younger takes office, Democrat Tom Osina will replace Republican Ian Lovejoy on council after narrowly winning more votes in last month’s elections, giving Democrats a 4-1 majority on the council before the sixth member is chosen. Ellis will be the only remaining Republican on the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.