Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning.
By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
“We’re stoked. We’re so pumped,” Finnegan, who came to the division from Loudoun County for her first principal position, told InsideNoVa.
Manassas City Public Schools has one of the earliest starts to the school year in the state; Prince William County Public Schools won’t start until Aug. 22, with Manassas Park City Schools starting the day after. But compared to many principals around the commonwealth and country, Finnegan is fortunate in that her school is fully staffed, relatively insulated from a nationwide teacher shortage that seems to only be intensifying.
After a year of declining enrollment, the number of students is on the rise again, with over 7,000 expected in the division this year. Manassas schools also typically have the distinction of leading the state in the percentage of English-language learners, with over half of the student body speaking English as a second language.
“When I opened up this year with my staff, we really talked about our ‘why,’ and … what’s at stake is the life and death of our children,” she said. “And if our kid’s not literate at or above proficiency level, it’s going to lead to other things … That impact is really big.”
The school system’s leadership said they’ll start the year with about 700 instructional staff and many of its schools fully-staffed or nearly so, having recruited teachers for the 2022-23 school year from other jurisdictions and other professions.
“If you look at our [staffing] situation and compare it to others, I feel like we are in a good place,” Superintendent Kevin Newman told InsideNoVa on Wednesday. “Are we in a perfect place? Absolutely not. We do have some teaching positions that we need to fill, I think we’re down seven or eight [bus] drivers.”
By 8 a.m., busloads of students – some masked, more not – were walking into Osbourn High School with the band playing, cheerleaders dancing and school staff welcoming them in. Unlike last year’s first day of school, there are no mask or distancing requirements inside the buildings. But just like last year, the school system is providing free meals to any student that wants them regardless of their family’s income. All student and athletic fees are also being waived.
Principal Mike Pflugrath has been leading the school since 2019, witnessing the full range of pre- and post-pandemic first days. He said the first day last year was “like a big hug for the kids,” with the staff focused first and foremost on social and emotional learning after a year of primarily virtual school. This year, he said, the focus is on academic rigor. The school system, like almost every system in the country, saw sharp declines in test scores and grades in the wake of 2020’s school closures.
“This year, we’re building on that culture of student support, but really it’s a focus on instructional programs and academic rigor,” he told InsideNoVa. “We really want to address all the structural needs of our students.”
Outside the building on his way in, one Osbourn student told InsideNoVa he hoped this year felt “more normal” than the last few. Though he said he was bummed to be starting before most other kids once again, he said he was excited to see friends and teachers he missed over the summer.
“I think last year a lot of kids were kind of scared or nervous with the whole situation … This year, it feels a little more back to what it was,” he said.
Osbourn is also almost fully staffed, Pflugrath said, with even fewer vacancies than in 2019 before schools shut down. Last month, Manassas City schools held a “career switcher” job fair to try to attract people from other professions. Within a matter of weeks, the high school had two first-time teachers on board and one moving through the application process.
The school has also pulled from other divisions, with Pflugrath attributing the recruiting to the division’s leadership and its size, saying teachers feel like they have the ear of Newman and others when they want it.
“We’re a smaller jurisdiction than, obviously, Prince William, Loudoun and Fairfax. And your voice as a teacher is magnified in Manassas City, to the point where if you reach out to the superintendent in an email, he will not only reply, he’ll come to your classroom that day,” Pflugrath said. “Nothing against the other superintendents, but those big divisions, they just can’t do that.”
Newman said it was a relief to have to worry less about various precautions and more about educating kids.
“Let’s get back to doing what we do and what we’re good at,” he said. “We have some of the best educational professionals in the business, and our students are great, and they’re going to do great things this year.”
